Selecta One Debuts New Spring Annuals + Trixi Catalog 2021/2022

The desire to garden, do it yourself and beautify your own home is greater than ever before! Gardening time is bed and balcony planting time. Plan now for the coming year so that it will be just as colourful as this one!

Click here for the new catalogue.



A strong performance and excellent production results are already available this summer with our Verbena series Drums. Early, compact, no need for PGR and great one-cloured as well as two-coloured varieties – everything you need! Three individual new colour additions are also available in our Lascar® Bebop® series.



A wide range of colours is offered not only by our Calibrachoa series MiniFamous® and Rave®, but also by our Dahlia series Dalaya® with dark- as well as light-leaved varieties and different growing heights.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta