Selecta One Debuts New Website

Selecta One Floral February 28, 2022

Ready for go-live!

Welcome to our new clear and modern platform with current and interesting information and pictures!
Convince yourself of the new appealing and clear design, the user-friendly structure, proven functions and new services! The fresh appearance of our website is of course usable on all devices.

The optimized presentation of the product range offers a better orientation in the large portfolio and supports the targeted search for products and concepts. The current digital catalogs, culture guides and image downloads can be accessed with just a few clicks.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Selecta One

