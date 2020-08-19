Selecta One Launches Redesigned Website For North America

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Selecta One® announces the re-launch and update of its website www.SelectaNorthAmerica.com. The new website offers responsive design to fit any mobile or office device and provides comprehensive product resources to help plan a successful program. In addition, an online photo library makes hi-res images a click away for your marketing materials, social posts and literature.

“We’re excited to share this fresh look and upgraded navigation with the industry. Finding the varieties and programs you need is now simplified with our new design, and the extra resources really help our customers grow and promote their products,” says Jason Twaddell, North American sales and marketing manager for Selecta One. “The Selecta One assortment and brand has always been fashion-forward, and we couldn’t be happier with a website that fully reflects the fun and function our products bring to greenhouses across North America.”

The new website features special sections for the Trixi® mixed combo program and Selecta Poinsettias. Product filter options help guide relevant choices for your growing needs. Each product page contains all the culture resources you need to succeed.

Explore www.selectanorthamerica.com today and connect with Selecta One territory sales managers on social media. A brief video walkthrough of all the website features can be viewed here.