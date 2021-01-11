‘Selling Emotions’ Helps Seattle Florist Stay in Business Through Pandemic

SEATTLE – With hundreds of businesses closing, during the coronavirus pandemic, there’s still optimism among many business owners. A survey by American Express, shows 81% of business owners say the benefits of owning a business still outweigh the challenges. The benefits they list are: financial stability, being their own boss, turning their passion into a business, and flexibility with their work hours.

Walk into tiny, Juniper Flowers in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, and this optimism shows in its owner, Jean Louise Paquin-Allen Barely stepping inside the door, with that whiff of fresh flowers, you’re likely to get quite the greeting from Paquin-Allen.

“Our customer service is impeccable,” she explains, saying she really works to convey emotions through her floral arrangements.

