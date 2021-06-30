Semi-finalists for Royal FloraHolland’s Glazen Tulp 2021-2022

Who will have the best market introduction in 2021-2022? The first voting round for the Glazen Tulp was recently completed, resulting in a number of semi-finalists.

In May, growers were given the opportunity to register novelties for the first voting round of the Glazen Tulp. From all registrations, we selected a number of semi-finalists per category. Together with the semi-finalists who will be chosen in October after the second voting round, they will have the opportunity to win the Glazen Tulp 2021-2022.

