Seychelles’ Orchids Collection Greenhouse Created with Rare Species 

Safeguarding the endemic and indigenous orchid populations of Seychelles is one of the aims of a newly created Orchids Collection Greenhouse at the National Biodiversity Centre at Barbarons.

The Greenhouse was opened recently and houses a collection of 10 types of orchid endemic and native to the island nation. More orchid species are expected to be added in the future namely Orkid Payanke, Orkid Fler de Kouler, Orkid Grand Fey, among others.

“The orchids in the Greenhouse at the moment are not all that we have. We currently have 42 orchid species in Seychelles, with four of them being endemic to the Seychelles,” said Damien Doudee, senior horticulturist at the National Biodiversity Centre.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seychelles News Agency