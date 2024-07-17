Seychelles’ Orchids Collection Greenhouse Created with Rare Species 

Sedrick Nicette, Seychelles News Agency Floral July 17, 2024

Safeguarding the endemic and indigenous orchid populations of Seychelles is one of the aims of a newly created Orchids Collection Greenhouse at the National Biodiversity Centre at Barbarons.

The Greenhouse was opened recently and houses a collection of 10 types of orchid endemic and native to the island nation. More orchid species are expected to be added in the future namely Orkid Payanke, Orkid Fler de Kouler, Orkid Grand Fey, among others.  

“The orchids in the Greenhouse at the moment are not all that we have. We currently have 42 orchid species in Seychelles, with four of them being endemic to the Seychelles,” said Damien Doudee, senior horticulturist at the National Biodiversity Centre.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Seychelles News Agency

Related Articles

Produce

Village Farms Bee-Lives In Doing Good With IPM

Village Farms Produce June 11, 2021

Among Indoor farmers, especially hydroponic greenhouse growers, and more specifically high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), such as the type of farming Village Farms growers engage, an IPM program was developed and implemented with great success in the greenhouse industry thanks in large part to the contribution of Village Farms.