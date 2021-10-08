Shari’s Berries Expands Assortment with New Gourmet Offerings

Shari’s Berries®, the iconic brand that has been delighting customers with decadent, imaginative gourmet gifts for decades, is expanding its assortment to deliver delicious new desserts. With this introduction, shoppers will be able to choose from brand-new categories including high-quality baked goods from Shari’s Berries Confections and a berry subscription service, as well as seasonal releases of themed berries. All products arrive in decorative packaging and are ready to serve and enjoy for any occasion.

“At Shari’s Berries, everything we do, from dip to delivery, is designed to deliver joy and help our customers connect in meaningful ways with those they care about,” says Andrew Tweed, Vice President, Shari’s Berries. “We are excited to unveil our expanded assortment, including delectable gourmet baked goods and a new subscription service that is sure to delight berry lovers everywhere. These decadent offerings were designed to offer our customers even more uniquely special options for celebrating occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries, or just because.”

Hand-decorated with indulgent toppings, prices range from $29.99 – $79.99, and each offering is available for delivery nationwide, with standard overnight shipping or same-day delivery in certain zip codes. Gift givers can take advantage of the company’s Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge for one full year on Shari’s Berries purchases, as well as purchases made across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Dipping Into the World Of Baked Goods

Marking the brand’s expansion into baked goods, Shari’s Berries Confections offers a unique collection of cakes and sweets made from the finest and freshest ingredients. Launching with nearly one dozen items, consumers can choose from cheesecake bites enrobed in chocolate, candy-covered cake pops, mini cakes frosted with buttercream and topped with confetti sprinkles, and much more. Customers can also opt to pair each item with mouthwatering, farm-fresh juicy strawberries in a six- or 12-count size.



Weekly Deliveries of Indulgent Treats

A recently introduced subscription program provides dessert lovers and gift-givers a new way to treat themselves and loved ones with weekly deliveries of delightful expressions. This introduction includes berries that are dipped and decorated in a variety of toppings and available in sizes ranging from a half-dozen to two dozen. Subscribers who sign up for the service receive 15% off on their orders. For completed terms visit here.





Seasonally Themed Berries to Devour from Thanksgiving Through Christmas

Just in time for the holidays, Shari’s Berries has unveiled festive creations perfect for gifting or enjoying with friends and family. Three new designs are now available in an array of sizes and include Happy Turkey DayTM Dipped Strawberries, Santa’s ReindeerTM Dipped Strawberries, and Frosty FunTM Dipped Strawberries.

To discover more gift ideas and tips for selecting the berry perfect gift, customers can explore exclusive content on the Shari’s Berries Blog.