Showcasing Miami-Dade’s Blooming Nursery Industry and the Need for More Research on Disease

With a $31.4 billion economic impact, Florida leads the nation in nursery production.

Miami-Dade County ranks No.1 in production nationwide, with nurseries accounting for 84% of the county’s agricultural sector. It is no wonder with the vast selection of grown subtropical and tropical ornamental plants like hibiscus and gardenia, a variety of orchids and palms that provide aesthetic appeal and fragrant smells.

However, this thriving sector faces persistent threats from invasive insects and pests, which endanger stakeholders’ businesses and the region’s agricultural sustainability.

To learn more, please visit: University of Florida, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)