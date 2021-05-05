ShrubBucket Continues to Disrupt Garden E-Commerce with The Daily Blossom

ShrubBucket continues to disrupt the garden industry by introducing a new text-based platform called “The Daily Blossom by ShrubBucket.” Starting May 1, people can easily purchase high-quality, expert-selected plants through a daily text message.

Rick Hedrick, co-founder and chief horticultural officer, says, “We are always looking for ways to connect people and plants. This new platform makes it simple for people to receive unique plants from our 6,000 SKU portfolio.”

The text-based shopping experience allows customers an opportunity to buy a limited availability, rare, or growers’ choice variety. Customers opt-in via email and receive daily text messages featuring a hand-selected plant. The customer simply texts back the quantity desired to purchase that day’s selection. And since quantities are limited, purchases will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Each plant is hand-selected by Hedrick himself. In essence, Hedrick is a personal shopper with over 30 years of horticulture experience, picking out the best of the best that appeals to all types of gardeners.

“People are looking for expert recommendations. Our goal is to help them overcome the intimidation of selecting the best plant from the many choices available,” says Hedrick. “The Daily Blossom is the perfect solution for many to be able to purchase the best plants available every single day.”

Plants are hand-delivered, the same as when ordering from ShrubBucket.com; never boxed or cut off from air or light and with the standard ShrubBucket white-glove service by trained drivers.

The Daily Blossom continues ShrubBucket’s mission to provide stress-free shopping, both for people and plants, as well as to alleviate fear, frustration, and anxiety customers may have buying and selecting plants online. As the first and only text-based option for garden shopping, ShrubBucket leads the trend in online plant selling. They will continue taking the industry to the next level and make garden shopping fun and easy for today’s busy, active customers.

ShrubBucket, headquartered in Ithaca, New York, has facilities in Connecticut, New Jersey, and Ohio. Founded in 2015, they are the nation’s largest online seller of plants with thousands of varieties to choose from. They hand-deliver the freshest, full-sized and, finest quality plants from the nation’s best growers to your doorstep. Their unique delivery service ensures plants arrive in prime condition, eliminates the stress that boxed and shipped plants encounter, and reduces the amount of packaging waste that ends up in landfills. They’re so sure of their customers’ success; they guarantee it 100%. For more information, visit www.shrubbucket.com.