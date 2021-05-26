Sign Up For Darwin Perennials University Online Video Education

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: Darwin Perennials®, North America’s premier breeder of vegetative perennials, is thrilled to announce the launch of the summer’s most comprehensive perennial training opportunity: Darwin Perennials University. With the company’s annual Darwin Perennials Day event on hiatus this year due to ongoing gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, this year’s Darwin Perennials University will provide growers, greenhouse teams and perennial suppliers with new product information and production proficiency. Registration is now open at www.darwinperennials.com/university.

This FREE online video education series is tailored to all levels of perennial production: Propagation, Transplanting, Finishing, and Selling. Each week beginning June 16, Darwin Perennials University will launch new perennial training videos guided by the expert product teams at Darwin Perennials and Kieft Seed™. In addition, to encourage more company-wide educational opportunities, the videos will be available in both English and Spanish.

“In just 20 minutes per week with Darwin Perennials University, your greenhouse team can raise the bar with perennials production,” says Seth Reed, Sales & Marketing Manager for Darwin Perennials. “We’ve distilled down the essence of success with key perennial classes on the topics that make the most difference. We’ve also expanded the training to brand-new products, so you can get a jump-start on the latest introductions for the next selling season.”

Registered online attendees of Darwin Perennials University will receive an email notification each week as a new session launches. Video learning will include tips and best-practices for propagation, transplanting and finishing in English and Spanish, along with resource links to online perennial scheduling tools and downloadable culture documents. Quizzes will also be available, and completed quiz forms enter you into a drawing for the chance to win your own plant sample set of NEW 2022 introductions.

“We encourage teams to sign up individually for weekly training access, but to also watch the educational videos as a group if they can,” says Darwin Perennials and Kieft Seed Product Representative Chris Fifo. “Learning together and sharing insights fosters even more success with perennials production.”

Registration is open now and enrollment is FREE. To get started, visit www.darwinperennials.com/university and enter your email address. The first training sessions go live beginning June 16. Highlighted crops included Echinacea, Lavender, Phlox, Salvia and more. See the website above for the full product training calendar.