Sign Up Your New Product for the Glass Tulip Awards 2020-2021

Do you have a special and new cultivar that will be on sale in 2020/2021? If so, you qualify for the Royal FloraHolland Glass Tulip Awards 2020-2021. This important award is given to the best market introduction in the floriculture industry. Sign up and you could win this prestigious award!

What you cultivate with passion should be marketed with due care and attention. And that’s doubly true when launching new products and concepts. Moreover, as a buyer, you can stand out with the latest of the new. That’s why we spotlight new products and innovations, with the Glass Tulip Awards 2020-2021 being the icing on the cake. This way your new products are given the attention they deserve.

Five categories

The Glass Tulip Awards 2020-2021 will go to the best market introduction in the following five categories:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Floraholland