Skagit Valley’s Tulip Growers Endure, Adjust Expectations

As the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up locally a year ago, the family that owns RoozenGaarde and Washington Bulb Co. found itself with millions of flowers without buyers at the height of tulip season.

Many flowers were donated, but many more were turned to compost. And the family had a serious discussion about the future of their 70-year-old business.

Meanwhile, the new owners of Tulip Town suddenly found themselves facing a similar challenge but from a different perspective — how to make their $1.5 million investment survive a tulip season without people when visitors have traditionally been the farm’s biggest source of income.

