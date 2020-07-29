SLOW FLOWERS Announces 144 New Members from 40 states and 4 Canadian provinces

SEATTLE, WA – Debra Prinzing, Slow Flowers founder and creative director, announced 144 new members have joined Slow Flowers Society during the first half of 2020. “We’ve seen consistent growth in membership and member renewals month over month,” she says, attributing increased engagement in the Slow Flowers Society to a heightened awareness of the domestic floral supply chain and floral professionals’ desire to participate in Slow Flowers’ unique branding platform, promotional opportunities and editorial content across multiple media channels.

Slow Flowers is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably-farmed flowers and foliage. More than 750 members across the U.S. and Canada are engaged in all facets of the floral marketplace. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Prinzing’s book Slow Flowers and has continued grow as a grassroots campaign involving florists, flower farmers and growers, gardeners and flower lovers. Learn more at slowflowerssociety.com.

New members (January-June 2020) include:

ALABAMA
Magic City Flower Market, Birmingham 

ALASKA
Turnstone Farm, Anchorage

ARIZONA
Wine Country Bouquets, Sonoita

ARKANSAS

First Hill Farm, Piggott
Natural State Flower Farm, Hindsville

CALIFORNIA

Bloom, Sacramento
Blue Dot Blossoms, Nicasio

Dahlias by the Sea, Mendocino

Dry Creek Flowers, Healdsburg

Dulceblomma Floral Design, Redding
Happy Road Farm, Loomis
Hollister Hop Yard + Flower Farm, Hollister 
Kitayama Brothers (KB) Flower Farm, Watsonville

Magnolia Flower Farm & Design, Gridley 
Petal Vision Design & Events, Santee

Sally Sparks Flowers & Design, Oakland

The Posy Express, Carmel Valley
Trace Robinson Landscape Designer, Santa Barbara

COLORADO

Blossom & Branch, Lakewood 

Linnaea Design, Durango
Middlemist, Golden

CONNECTICUT
Best Buds Flower Farm, Old Lyme
Jenny’s Flowers, East Windsor
Off Center Farm, Woodbridge
Rustle Floral Co., Shelton
Sweet Acre Farm, Lebanon
The Gardenist, Norwalk

GEORGIA
Earth Dog Flowers, Atlanta
Fernbrook Floral Design, Woodstock

IDAHO
Bo-K Flower Farm, Rigby 

Dream Farm Flowers, Boise 

ILLINOIS
Bottle & Branch, Chicago
Flower Girls, Woodlawn
Kira’s Flowers, East Peoria

INDIANA

Sunnyside Drive Flowers, Crown Point

IOWA

Prairie Belle Cut Flowers, DeWitt 

KANSAS

Coon’s Farm, Great Bend 

KENTUCKY

Agape Fields, Nicholasville 

MAINE
Bloomers, Portland

Campbell’s Floral Design, Topsham
Creature Comfort Flowers, Wiscasett 
Diadem Flower Co., Springvale

Fawn Meadow Flowers, Scarborough 
Marigold Floral Studio, Brunswick

MARYLAND
Chesapeake Blooms, Easton 

Derby Mill Farm, Denton 
WildFlower, Baltimore

Wildwood Lavender Farm, Hebron

MASSACHUSETTS
Bella Flower Truck, Marion 
Mx. Blooms, Framingham
Wild Bramble Farm, Northfield

MICHIGAN

Birdsong Flower Fields, Belmont
Creekside Growers, Middleville 
Ferna Farms, Allendale
Leelanau Specialty Cut Flowers, Cedar
On The Farm, Mears
Seeley Farm, Ann Arbor

MISSISSIPPI
Little Bluestem Farm, Carthage
Moon Hollow Farms & Country House, Como

MISSOURI
Cottonwood Hill Farms, Troy 
Turtle Hills Farm, Sullivan

MONTANA
Meridian Farm + Forge, St. Ignatus 
Millay & Meadowlark Cut Flower Farm, Missoula
Swallowtail Flowers, Corvallis

NEW HAMPSHIRE
Coastal Blooms, Portsmouth 

NEW JERSEY

Blue Jasmine Floral, Berkeley Heights
Duchess Farms, North Brunswick

NEW YORK
Ailish Floral, Germantown
Bridlewood Blooms, Hillsdale 
Creative Designs by Tiffany, Dolgeville

ELM Garden & Floral Design, Livingston Manor

Lovin’ Mama Farm, Amsterdam

Myriah Towner, Black Farmer Stories, Brooklyn
Plenty of Posies, Newfield 

The Parcel Flower Co., Cold Spring
Wild Flower, Dobbs Ferry 

NORTH CAROLINA
Blossom & Branch Flower Farm, Huntersville
Copper Sky Farm, Huntersville

Cultivation, Highlands

Curiosity Farm, Concord 
Farm to Florist, Godwin

Flower Child Heirlooms, Charlotte 

Forest Blooms, Wake Forest 
Milke Way Farms, Lillington 
The Seed & The Sun, Parkton

OHIO

Field of Blooms, Mantua

Fleurescent by Magnolia Spring Farm, Magnolia


OKLAHOMA
 Doodles + Blooms Specialty Cut Flowers, Edmond
Sweet Hilltop Farm + Nursery, Okemah

OREGON
Fleur + Field, Portland

Flicker Townes Farmette, Eugene 
Fogle Farm, Chardon

Formosa Flower Farm, Eugene 

Sweet Delilah Farm, Portland

Waterleaf Farm, Ashland

Witte Flower Farm & Design Studio, Salem

PENNSYLVANIA
Crimson Clover Flower Farm, Newville
From Blossoms, Philadelphia
Long Lane Farm Flowers, Linden
Olde Soul Acres, Shickshinny
Soul Bloom Florals, Birdsboro
Tulips & Twine, Pequea

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Peony Map, Inman

SOUTH DAKOTA
Bogus Jim Gardens & Guesthouse, Rapid City

TENNESSEE
Flowers Local Memphis, Memphis
Petal and Rake, Cookeville

TEXAS
Acres at the Creek, Montgomery 
Brick Street Florist, Allen
Cassiopeia Farm, Austin
Lizzie Bee’s Flower Shoppe, Richardson

UTAH

Apiana Blooms, Salt Lake City
Foothill Farm Flowers, Provo
 Gilmer Farms, Salt Lake City 
Utah Flower Farm, Holladay

VERMONT
Dahlia at Fleur Farm, East Dorset

Kith & Kin, Norwich

Perianth and Posy Flower Farm/Vermont Flower Collective, Panton

Tanglebloom Flower Co., Brookline 

Tapalon Guilds, Guilford 

VIRGINIA
Birdnest Blooms, Virginia Beach
Westwind Flowers, Orange
Sweet Greens Farm, Scottsville

WASHINGTON
Bloom and Dye, Trout Lake

Bouquet — Columbia City Bouquet, Seattle 

Campanula Design Studio, Seattle
Floravore NW, Sedro Woolley

The Fernseed, Tacoma 

Indigo Farms, Olympia 

Petals Flower Farm, Yakima

Root to Petal Urban Farm, Bellingham 
Sharlet Floral, Fall City
Sweetwater Stem Co., Gig Harbor

WEST VIRGINIA
Sweet Spot Farm and Apiary, Bridgeport
Three Little Buds Flowers, Buckhannon

WISCONSIN
Airy Point Farms, Saint Cloud
Just Picked Flowers, Mosinee 

CANADA
ALBERTA

Farm Fresh Florals, Calgary 

J. Lynn Florals, Sherwood Park 

BRITISH COLUMBIA
Flowers on 1st, Vancouver

ONTARIO

Country Cut Flowers, Newmarket
Florida Flowers, Scarborough

Plant with Sammy, Toronto

Roam Flora, Ottowa 

QUEBEC
Floramama, Frelighsburg

