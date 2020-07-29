SLOW FLOWERS Announces 144 New Members from 40 states and 4 Canadian provinces

SEATTLE, WA – Debra Prinzing, Slow Flowers founder and creative director, announced 144 new members have joined Slow Flowers Society during the first half of 2020. “We’ve seen consistent growth in membership and member renewals month over month,” she says, attributing increased engagement in the Slow Flowers Society to a heightened awareness of the domestic floral supply chain and floral professionals’ desire to participate in Slow Flowers’ unique branding platform, promotional opportunities and editorial content across multiple media channels.
Slow Flowers is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably-farmed flowers and foliage. More than 750 members across the U.S. and Canada are engaged in all facets of the floral marketplace. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Prinzing’s book Slow Flowers and has continued grow as a grassroots campaign involving florists, flower farmers and growers, gardeners and flower lovers. Learn more at slowflowerssociety.com.
New members (January-June 2020) include:
ALABAMA
Magic City Flower Market, Birmingham
ALASKA
Turnstone Farm, Anchorage
ARIZONA
Wine Country Bouquets, Sonoita
ARKANSAS
First Hill Farm, Piggott
Natural State Flower Farm, Hindsville
CALIFORNIA
Bloom, Sacramento
Blue Dot Blossoms, Nicasio
Dahlias by the Sea, Mendocino
Dry Creek Flowers, Healdsburg
Dulceblomma Floral Design, Redding
Happy Road Farm, Loomis
Hollister Hop Yard + Flower Farm, Hollister
Kitayama Brothers (KB) Flower Farm, Watsonville
Magnolia Flower Farm & Design, Gridley
Petal Vision Design & Events, Santee
Sally Sparks Flowers & Design, Oakland
The Posy Express, Carmel Valley
Trace Robinson Landscape Designer, Santa Barbara
COLORADO
Blossom & Branch, Lakewood
Linnaea Design, Durango
Middlemist, Golden
CONNECTICUT
Best Buds Flower Farm, Old Lyme
Jenny’s Flowers, East Windsor
Off Center Farm, Woodbridge
Rustle Floral Co., Shelton
Sweet Acre Farm, Lebanon
The Gardenist, Norwalk
GEORGIA
Earth Dog Flowers, Atlanta
Fernbrook Floral Design, Woodstock
IDAHO
Bo-K Flower Farm, Rigby
Dream Farm Flowers, Boise
ILLINOIS
Bottle & Branch, Chicago
Flower Girls, Woodlawn
Kira’s Flowers, East Peoria
INDIANA
Sunnyside Drive Flowers, Crown Point
IOWA
Prairie Belle Cut Flowers, DeWitt
KANSAS
Coon’s Farm, Great Bend
KENTUCKY
Agape Fields, Nicholasville
MAINE
Bloomers, Portland
Campbell’s Floral Design, Topsham
Creature Comfort Flowers, Wiscasett
Diadem Flower Co., Springvale
Fawn Meadow Flowers, Scarborough
Marigold Floral Studio, Brunswick
MARYLAND
Chesapeake Blooms, Easton
Derby Mill Farm, Denton
WildFlower, Baltimore
Wildwood Lavender Farm, Hebron
MASSACHUSETTS
Bella Flower Truck, Marion
Mx. Blooms, Framingham
Wild Bramble Farm, Northfield
MICHIGAN
Birdsong Flower Fields, Belmont
Creekside Growers, Middleville
Ferna Farms, Allendale
Leelanau Specialty Cut Flowers, Cedar
On The Farm, Mears
Seeley Farm, Ann Arbor
MISSISSIPPI
Little Bluestem Farm, Carthage
Moon Hollow Farms & Country House, Como
MISSOURI
Cottonwood Hill Farms, Troy
Turtle Hills Farm, Sullivan
MONTANA
Meridian Farm + Forge, St. Ignatus
Millay & Meadowlark Cut Flower Farm, Missoula
Swallowtail Flowers, Corvallis
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Coastal Blooms, Portsmouth
NEW JERSEY
Blue Jasmine Floral, Berkeley Heights
Duchess Farms, North Brunswick
NEW YORK
Ailish Floral, Germantown
Bridlewood Blooms, Hillsdale
Creative Designs by Tiffany, Dolgeville
ELM Garden & Floral Design, Livingston Manor
Lovin’ Mama Farm, Amsterdam
Myriah Towner, Black Farmer Stories, Brooklyn
Plenty of Posies, Newfield
The Parcel Flower Co., Cold Spring
Wild Flower, Dobbs Ferry
NORTH CAROLINA
Blossom & Branch Flower Farm, Huntersville
Copper Sky Farm, Huntersville
Cultivation, Highlands
Curiosity Farm, Concord
Farm to Florist, Godwin
Flower Child Heirlooms, Charlotte
Forest Blooms, Wake Forest
Milke Way Farms, Lillington
The Seed & The Sun, Parkton
OHIO
Field of Blooms, Mantua
Fleurescent by Magnolia Spring Farm, Magnolia
OKLAHOMA
Doodles + Blooms Specialty Cut Flowers, Edmond
Sweet Hilltop Farm + Nursery, Okemah
OREGON
Fleur + Field, Portland
Flicker Townes Farmette, Eugene
Fogle Farm, Chardon
Formosa Flower Farm, Eugene
Sweet Delilah Farm, Portland
Waterleaf Farm, Ashland
Witte Flower Farm & Design Studio, Salem
PENNSYLVANIA
Crimson Clover Flower Farm, Newville
From Blossoms, Philadelphia
Long Lane Farm Flowers, Linden
Olde Soul Acres, Shickshinny
Soul Bloom Florals, Birdsboro
Tulips & Twine, Pequea
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Peony Map, Inman
SOUTH DAKOTA
Bogus Jim Gardens & Guesthouse, Rapid City
TENNESSEE
Flowers Local Memphis, Memphis
Petal and Rake, Cookeville
TEXAS
Acres at the Creek, Montgomery
Brick Street Florist, Allen
Cassiopeia Farm, Austin
Lizzie Bee’s Flower Shoppe, Richardson
UTAH
Apiana Blooms, Salt Lake City
Foothill Farm Flowers, Provo
Gilmer Farms, Salt Lake City
Utah Flower Farm, Holladay
VERMONT
Dahlia at Fleur Farm, East Dorset
Kith & Kin, Norwich
Perianth and Posy Flower Farm/Vermont Flower Collective, Panton
Tanglebloom Flower Co., Brookline
Tapalon Guilds, Guilford
VIRGINIA
Birdnest Blooms, Virginia Beach
Westwind Flowers, Orange
Sweet Greens Farm, Scottsville
WASHINGTON
Bloom and Dye, Trout Lake
Bouquet — Columbia City Bouquet, Seattle
Campanula Design Studio, Seattle
Floravore NW, Sedro Woolley
The Fernseed, Tacoma
Indigo Farms, Olympia
Petals Flower Farm, Yakima
Root to Petal Urban Farm, Bellingham
Sharlet Floral, Fall City
Sweetwater Stem Co., Gig Harbor
WEST VIRGINIA
Sweet Spot Farm and Apiary, Bridgeport
Three Little Buds Flowers, Buckhannon
WISCONSIN
Airy Point Farms, Saint Cloud
Just Picked Flowers, Mosinee
CANADA
ALBERTA
Farm Fresh Florals, Calgary
J. Lynn Florals, Sherwood Park
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Flowers on 1st, Vancouver
ONTARIO
Country Cut Flowers, Newmarket
Florida Flowers, Scarborough
Plant with Sammy, Toronto
Roam Flora, Ottowa
QUEBEC
Floramama, Frelighsburg