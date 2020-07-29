SLOW FLOWERS Announces 144 New Members from 40 states and 4 Canadian provinces

SEATTLE, WA – Debra Prinzing, Slow Flowers founder and creative director, announced 144 new members have joined Slow Flowers Society during the first half of 2020. “We’ve seen consistent growth in membership and member renewals month over month,” she says, attributing increased engagement in the Slow Flowers Society to a heightened awareness of the domestic floral supply chain and floral professionals’ desire to participate in Slow Flowers’ unique branding platform, promotional opportunities and editorial content across multiple media channels.

Slow Flowers is an inclusive community dedicated to preserving domestic flower farms and supporting a floral industry that relies on a safe, seasonal and local supply of sustainably-farmed flowers and foliage. More than 750 members across the U.S. and Canada are engaged in all facets of the floral marketplace. The Slow Flowers Movement began in 2013 with the publication of Prinzing’s book Slow Flowers and has continued grow as a grassroots campaign involving florists, flower farmers and growers, gardeners and flower lovers. Learn more at slowflowerssociety.com.

New members (January-June 2020) include:

ALABAMA

Magic City Flower Market, Birmingham

ALASKA

Turnstone Farm, Anchorage

ARIZONA

Wine Country Bouquets, Sonoita

ARKANSAS

First Hill Farm, Piggott

Natural State Flower Farm, Hindsville

CALIFORNIA

Bloom, Sacramento

Blue Dot Blossoms, Nicasio

Dahlias by the Sea, Mendocino

Dry Creek Flowers, Healdsburg

Dulceblomma Floral Design, Redding

Happy Road Farm, Loomis

Hollister Hop Yard + Flower Farm, Hollister

Kitayama Brothers (KB) Flower Farm, Watsonville

Magnolia Flower Farm & Design, Gridley

Petal Vision Design & Events, Santee

Sally Sparks Flowers & Design, Oakland

The Posy Express, Carmel Valley

Trace Robinson Landscape Designer, Santa Barbara

COLORADO

Blossom & Branch, Lakewood

Linnaea Design, Durango

Middlemist, Golden

CONNECTICUT

Best Buds Flower Farm, Old Lyme

Jenny’s Flowers, East Windsor

Off Center Farm, Woodbridge

Rustle Floral Co., Shelton

Sweet Acre Farm, Lebanon

The Gardenist, Norwalk

GEORGIA

Earth Dog Flowers, Atlanta

Fernbrook Floral Design, Woodstock

IDAHO

Bo-K Flower Farm, Rigby

Dream Farm Flowers, Boise

ILLINOIS

Bottle & Branch, Chicago

Flower Girls, Woodlawn

Kira’s Flowers, East Peoria

INDIANA

Sunnyside Drive Flowers, Crown Point

IOWA

Prairie Belle Cut Flowers, DeWitt

KANSAS

Coon’s Farm, Great Bend

KENTUCKY

Agape Fields, Nicholasville

MAINE

Bloomers, Portland

Campbell’s Floral Design, Topsham

Creature Comfort Flowers, Wiscasett

Diadem Flower Co., Springvale

Fawn Meadow Flowers, Scarborough

Marigold Floral Studio, Brunswick

MARYLAND

Chesapeake Blooms, Easton

Derby Mill Farm, Denton

WildFlower, Baltimore

Wildwood Lavender Farm, Hebron

MASSACHUSETTS

Bella Flower Truck, Marion

Mx. Blooms, Framingham

Wild Bramble Farm, Northfield





MICHIGAN

Birdsong Flower Fields, Belmont

Creekside Growers, Middleville

Ferna Farms, Allendale

Leelanau Specialty Cut Flowers, Cedar

On The Farm, Mears

Seeley Farm, Ann Arbor

MISSISSIPPI

Little Bluestem Farm, Carthage

Moon Hollow Farms & Country House, Como

MISSOURI

Cottonwood Hill Farms, Troy

Turtle Hills Farm, Sullivan

MONTANA

Meridian Farm + Forge, St. Ignatus

Millay & Meadowlark Cut Flower Farm, Missoula

Swallowtail Flowers, Corvallis

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Coastal Blooms, Portsmouth

NEW JERSEY

Blue Jasmine Floral, Berkeley Heights

Duchess Farms, North Brunswick

NEW YORK

Ailish Floral, Germantown

Bridlewood Blooms, Hillsdale

Creative Designs by Tiffany, Dolgeville

ELM Garden & Floral Design, Livingston Manor

Lovin’ Mama Farm, Amsterdam

Myriah Towner, Black Farmer Stories, Brooklyn

Plenty of Posies, Newfield

The Parcel Flower Co., Cold Spring

Wild Flower, Dobbs Ferry

NORTH CAROLINA

Blossom & Branch Flower Farm, Huntersville

Copper Sky Farm, Huntersville

Cultivation, Highlands

Curiosity Farm, Concord

Farm to Florist, Godwin

Flower Child Heirlooms, Charlotte

Forest Blooms, Wake Forest

Milke Way Farms, Lillington

The Seed & The Sun, Parkton

OHIO

Field of Blooms, Mantua

Fleurescent by Magnolia Spring Farm, Magnolia



OKLAHOMA

Doodles + Blooms Specialty Cut Flowers, Edmond

Sweet Hilltop Farm + Nursery, Okemah

OREGON

Fleur + Field, Portland

Flicker Townes Farmette, Eugene

Fogle Farm, Chardon

Formosa Flower Farm, Eugene

Sweet Delilah Farm, Portland

Waterleaf Farm, Ashland

Witte Flower Farm & Design Studio, Salem

PENNSYLVANIA

Crimson Clover Flower Farm, Newville

From Blossoms, Philadelphia

Long Lane Farm Flowers, Linden

Olde Soul Acres, Shickshinny

Soul Bloom Florals, Birdsboro

Tulips & Twine, Pequea

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Peony Map, Inman

SOUTH DAKOTA

Bogus Jim Gardens & Guesthouse, Rapid City

TENNESSEE

Flowers Local Memphis, Memphis

Petal and Rake, Cookeville

TEXAS

Acres at the Creek, Montgomery

Brick Street Florist, Allen

Cassiopeia Farm, Austin

Lizzie Bee’s Flower Shoppe, Richardson

UTAH

Apiana Blooms, Salt Lake City

Foothill Farm Flowers, Provo

Gilmer Farms, Salt Lake City

Utah Flower Farm, Holladay

VERMONT

Dahlia at Fleur Farm, East Dorset

Kith & Kin, Norwich

Perianth and Posy Flower Farm/Vermont Flower Collective, Panton

Tanglebloom Flower Co., Brookline

Tapalon Guilds, Guilford

VIRGINIA

Birdnest Blooms, Virginia Beach

Westwind Flowers, Orange

Sweet Greens Farm, Scottsville

WASHINGTON

Bloom and Dye, Trout Lake

Bouquet — Columbia City Bouquet, Seattle

Campanula Design Studio, Seattle

Floravore NW, Sedro Woolley

The Fernseed, Tacoma

Indigo Farms, Olympia

Petals Flower Farm, Yakima

Root to Petal Urban Farm, Bellingham

Sharlet Floral, Fall City

Sweetwater Stem Co., Gig Harbor

WEST VIRGINIA

Sweet Spot Farm and Apiary, Bridgeport

Three Little Buds Flowers, Buckhannon

WISCONSIN

Airy Point Farms, Saint Cloud

Just Picked Flowers, Mosinee



CANADA

ALBERTA

Farm Fresh Florals, Calgary

J. Lynn Florals, Sherwood Park

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Flowers on 1st, Vancouver

ONTARIO

Country Cut Flowers, Newmarket

Florida Flowers, Scarborough

Plant with Sammy, Toronto

Roam Flora, Ottowa

QUEBEC

Floramama, Frelighsburg