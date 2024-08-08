Slow Flowers Movement has Flower Farms Blooming All Over Minnesota

Rhonda Hayes, Star Tribune Floral August 8, 2024

First it was farm-to-fork. Now, farm-to-tablescape is the next frontier as flower farms answer the call for locally grown bouquets.

Molly Gaeckle started her flower farm sowing just a few rows in the backyard garden of a small rental house in Minneapolis. Eight years later, her cut flower operation, Northerly Flora, has grown to two city lots in Minneapolis and over an acre in Hudson, Wis.

Gaeckle’s passion for flower farming is rooted in learning that the majority (80%, according to the University of Minnesota Department of Horticultural Science) of cut flowers sold in the United States are imported.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Star Tribune

