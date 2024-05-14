Slow Flowers Society: Q&A with Lesley Goren, American Flowers Week 2024 Featured Artist

Lesley Goren is interested in “place,” be it the woods, the city, or somewhere in between. Her work depicts the beauty of California’s natural environments, and uses informational illustrations to explain plant life and fire ecology. She loves using images and text to make ideas more accessible, while her contemporary and lively drawings are scientifically accurate.

We first connected with Lesley in 2021 after following her on social media and falling in love with her focus on native plants, wildlife, and ecology. It’s taken a few years to pull things off, but we’re thrilled that Lesley was available to create our 2024 original American Flowers Week illustration.

