Smithers-Oasis Launches OASIS TerraBrick™ Floral Media

KENT, Ohio USA – Smithers-Oasis, a worldwide leader in the floriculture and floral design industry, is launching a new floral design media – OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media. Made with plant-based, renewable, natural coir and a compostable binder, OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media has been certified OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL.

“Smithers-Oasis is extremely excited about this product,” said Robin Kilbride, President and CEO of Smithers-Oasis. “Our Research team has been working on its development for years, and we believe OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media is the most impactful invention in the floral design space since the creation of OASIS® Floral Foam in 1954.”

“We started this project with a long list of performance targets,” continued Kilbride. “OASIS® TerraBrick™ Floral Media checks all of the boxes.” In addition to being certified OK compost HOME and OK compost INDUSTRIAL, the product offers a sturdy foundation in which to create floral designs, allowing design from all sides. The product can be cut to fit any container or can be used on a dish or plate so that it can be seen and incorporated into the design.

