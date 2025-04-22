Society of American Florists (SAF) Launches New Digital Marketing Course for Florists

ALEXANDRIA, VA. — Just in time for Mother’s Day, one of the busiest floral holidays of the year, the Society of American Florists (SAF) has launched a new on-demand course to help florists attract more customers and boost online sales.

“Digital Marketing for Flower Shops,” available now on SAF’s Floral Education Hub, was created in partnership with boutique marketing agency Two Wheels Marketing. The 30-minute course provides a practical introduction to digital marketing, tailored specifically for florists — no matter their level of experience.

“This course gives florists exactly what they need to start seeing results,” says Mark Subel, founder of Two Wheels Marketing. “We work with floral businesses across the country and consistently see a need for straightforward, time-efficient digital marketing strategies that actually work.”

The Course Covers:

Pay-Per-Click Advertising: How to set up effective campaigns on Google and Bing, select the right keywords, write compelling ad copy, and manage budgets.

How to set up effective campaigns on Google and Bing, select the right keywords, write compelling ad copy, and manage budgets. Meta Ads (Facebook and Instagram): How to target the right audience, create eye-catching formats, and drive engagement through paid social ads.

How to target the right audience, create eye-catching formats, and drive engagement through paid social ads. SEO Basics: How to improve website visibility in search engines, optimize product pages, and enhance your presence in local results like Google Maps.

Most importantly, the course teaches florists how to track their return on investment, so they can see what’s working — and where to focus their efforts.

“This is the digital marketing jumpstart florists need ahead of a major floral holiday,” says Kate Delaney, SAF’s Director of Education. “It’s practical, fast, and built for the realities of running a flower shop.”

The course is free for SAF members and just $12.95 for non-members. To access the course, visit safnow.org/education.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.

About Two Wheels Marketing

Two Wheels Marketing is a boutique digital marketing agency specializing in pay-per-click advertising, SEO, and social media strategy. With a proven process and a focus on measurable results, they help businesses drive targeted traffic, generate leads, and increase online visibility. Learn more at twowheelsmarketing.com.