Society of American Florists to Honor Next Gen Floral Pros with New Award

Alexandria, VA — The Next Gen Rising Star Award is a new award created by the Society of American Florists, which honors forward-thinking young professionals. Nominees must demonstrate creativity, innovation, tenacity and leadership in their work– and potential to make a positive impact on the floral industry. The recipient will be announced in September at SAF Phoenix 2023, the organization’s 138th Annual Convention in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Renee Tucci, AAF, AIFD, PFCI, who sits on SAF’s awards committee, helped develop the award to celebrate outstanding next generation floral professionals for their achievements and commitment to the industry. “This kind of growth is exactly what our young leaders should be doing to advance design and product development in floristry,” Tucci says. “Bringing attention to these individuals will only encourage others to do the same, which will be a win for all!”

The award builds on the work SAF has been doing to cultivate the next generation, a vital initiative for the future of the floral industry. In 2022, SAF held its inaugural Next Gen LIVE! event in Miami for floral pros in all segments 45 years old and younger. The event gathered more than 160 attendees from the U.S., Colombia and Ecuador for two days of education, networking and a tour of floral importing facilities.

SAF has continued to foster the relationships formed at last year’s event through a monthly virtual happy hour, an active Facebook page, and a quarterly book club.

Next Gen LIVE! 2023 will take place June 11-13 and include educational sessions that focus on consistent five-star customer service, digital marketing, communication best practices, and leadership styles. Plus, attendees can choose between two tour options: a behind the scenes look at progressive floral retail operations or importing and distribution facilities at the Miami International Airport.

To nominate a young professional in any segment who represents a promising future for the industry click here. Nominations are due by June 30. See SAF’s other industry awards here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.