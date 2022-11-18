Solve Your Gift-Giving Dilemmas with Beautiful Plants

Azusa, California – One of the most stressful aspects of holiday shopping is deciding just what to give someone. Plants make great, unexpected gifts that last well beyond the holiday season and Monrovia has a few suggestions for everyone on your list in their new gift guide. This fun and useful idea generator offers lively options of expertly grown Monrovia plants they’re sure to love. Head to your local garden center or visit Monrovia.com to pick up an eGift card. While you’re there, pick out a living holiday tree to add to your décor. They’re all decked out in exclusive red Monrovia pots for the season. Need more ideas? Check out the full gift guide in our Be Inspired section of Monrovia.com.

For the Mom (or Dad) Who “Doesn’t Need Anything”

It’s those extra special people on our list that often say there is nothing they “need.” The holidays are the perfect time to show them just how special they are with a spectacular and unique shrub that will remind them of your thoughtfulness for years to come.

Seaside Serenade® Glacier Bay Hydrangea

This unique hydrangea is a modern twist on a traditional shrub. Seaside Serenade® Glacier Bay features brilliant white, upturned lacecap blooms open to form delicate star shapes on contrasting, dramatic black stems. Beautiful in a container or planted in groups in the garden. Trust us, every gardener on your list is coveting this plant! Partial Sun. 3 feet tall and wide. Zones 4-9.

Nuccio’s Gem Camellia

Stunning, bright white blooms shine on a backdrop of deep green leaves. A must-have for every Camellia lover on your list, they’ll love the formal, double dazzling flowers. Zones 8-10, 6 to 8 feet tall.

Little Darling® Lilac

Recent breeding work has improved lilacs, offering varieties that flower more than once and stay more compact in the garden. Little Darling® Lilac, a Monrovia exclusive, offers double the blooming power bringing beautiful, fragrant flowers to the landscape and containers. Pollinators love it too! Zones 4-8, growing 2 to 4 feet tall and wide.

The Discerning Foodie

Skip the trendy appliance and give the foodie on your list something they can sink their teeth into. Those with a truly sophisticated palate will love these culinary plants that work both in the landscape or as houseplants.

Mountain Pepper

Mountain Pepper does double duty as décor and a culinary flavor booster. Its stunning green foliage and rich, red stems bring holiday colors to the kitchen or the garden. The leaves of this unique Monrovia exclusive can be added to foods that need a spicy, peppery punch.

Haas Improved Manzanillo Fruiting Olive

Nothing shows off culinary prowess like growing your own olives. Haas Improved Manzanillo Fruiting Olive stays compact in the landscape and produces large olives with smaller pits. They’re wonderful stuffed, salted or pressed for oil. Zone 8-10

Little Ragu® Sweet Bay

Shinny green, aromatic leaves can be dried to add the zip of Mediterranean flavor to soups and sauces. Little Ragu makes an excellent host and hostess gift from Thanksgiving right through the holidays. A true gift that keeps on giving, they can be used as houseplants in the winter then brought outside next spring. Zone 8-11.

The Dorm Dweller

Studies have found that having plants in your work or study area can increase productivity, concentration, and overall feelings of well-being. Give the student on your list an educational boost and make their dorm look just a bit cozier with beautiful, easy-care houseplants. Don’t worry, these varieties are less fussy, so your dorm dweller can focus on their studies!

Ninetta Begonia

This unique, modern Begonia features pretty, spotted leaves with cute, crinkled edges that serve as a backdrop for light-pink and white blooms.

Ginny Peperomia

Ginny’s tri-color foliage brightens up any space with hues of green and creamy-white with hints of pink. This compact peperomia is at home in bright indirect light and is very easy to grow.

Black Jade Hahnii Snake Plant

This snake plant is one of the easiest houseplants to grow, thriving in low light (event fluorescent lighting!) and requiring little watering. Its deep, dark foliage stays compact, making it the perfect desktop or small shelf pick me up.

