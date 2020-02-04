Southwest Airlines Thinks Outside the Cargo Bay

Southwest Airlines Cargo continues to win the hearts of freight forwarders for outstanding customer service, but the airline isn’t resting on its laurels.

Members of the Airforwarders Association this week voted Southwest Airlines LUV, +0.91% the best domestic airline for the 11th year running. Southwest may cement that loyalty further this year when it rolls out new capability to confirm when a shipment makes it on, or off, a plane, something customers have long clamored for.

Southwest Airlines will begin planeside scanning of cargo pieces, a service it previewed last year, at a handful of airports by late March and hopes to finish deployment by the end of the second quarter, Wally Devereaux, managing director of cargo and charters, confirmed in a FreightWavesTV interview here.

