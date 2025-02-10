Ferry-Morse Launches New Flower Seed Mixes & Seed Varieties for 2025 Season

NORTON, Mass. — Ferry-Morse, one of the leading and oldest gardening seed brands in the United States, part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), is starting the gardening season off in full bloom as the brand unveils a new line of Bulk Flower & Wildflower Mixes for 2025.

Available now as gardeners plan and prep for spring, the collection features 50 varieties of 1-pound bags of flower, wildflower and lawn alternative seeds that are easy to grow and maintain throughout the seasons. Each mix is also free of filler materials commonly found in other large-format seed bags, offering gardeners bulk seed options at great value.

“Cultivating your own flower garden is a soothing and rewarding experience, and now gardeners of all levels can enjoy the tranquility even more with our new Bulk Flower & Wildflower Mixes,” said Rebecca Sears, CMO & Resident Green Thumb for Ferry-Morse. “Whether you want to brighten your home for seasons to come with the vibrant hues of our Perennial Wildflower Mix, grow your own floral garnishes for dishes or drinks with our Edible Flower Mix, or are seeking low-maintenance lawn alternatives, these new mixes offer many possibilities for a stress-free, blossoming home garden retreat this spring.”

With 50 mixes catered to color preferences, popular aesthetics, and regional conditions, there are plenty of blends to help gardeners bring their visions to life. Mixes within the collection include:

Bumblebee Buffet Mix : A blend of annual and perennial flowers including Cosmos, Zinnia, and Snapdragon that provide nectar and pollen to many species of bumblebees as well as other pollinators.

: A blend of annual and perennial flowers including Cosmos, Zinnia, and Snapdragon that provide nectar and pollen to many species of bumblebees as well as other pollinators. Perennial Wildflower Mix : Composed of 100% perennial flowers including Lupine, Sweet William, and Purple Coneflower to help create a long-term flower garden that will last for seasons to come.

: Composed of 100% perennial flowers including Lupine, Sweet William, and Purple Coneflower to help create a long-term flower garden that will last for seasons to come. Edible Flower Mix : Whether you’re elevating a go-to meal or serving up cocktails or mocktails that deliver on flavor and beauty at your next gathering, this blend of edible annual and perennial flowers can take your garnish game to new heights. Pair a Garden to Table Mint Mojito (or “faux-jito” for a non-alcoholic alternative) with the cool, cucumber-like flavor of Borage, or sprinkle Calendula petals on top of a springtime salad for added color and a mild, peppery taste.

: Whether you’re elevating a go-to meal or serving up cocktails or mocktails that deliver on flavor and beauty at your next gathering, this blend of edible annual and perennial flowers can take your garnish game to new heights. Pair a Garden to Table Mint Mojito (or “faux-jito” for a non-alcoholic alternative) with the cool, cucumber-like flavor of Borage, or sprinkle Calendula petals on top of a springtime salad for added color and a mild, peppery taste. Regional Mixes : Whether you’re gardening in the Southwest or Northeast, these regional mixes feature native species as well as non-native species that are adapted to the region to offer gardeners optimal results for their unique climate conditions.

: Whether you’re gardening in the Southwest or Northeast, these regional mixes feature native species as well as non-native species that are adapted to the region to offer gardeners optimal results for their unique climate conditions. Flowering Grass Alternative Mix : A mix of fine fescue, flowers, and clovers that provides a colorful and diverse alternative to all-grass lawns. This mix results in a beautiful carpet of low-growing flowers that’s low maintenance, doesn’t need to be mowed throughout the season, and uses less water than all-grass lawns.

: A mix of fine fescue, flowers, and clovers that provides a colorful and diverse alternative to all-grass lawns. This mix results in a beautiful carpet of low-growing flowers that’s low maintenance, doesn’t need to be mowed throughout the season, and uses less water than all-grass lawns. Cottage Garden Mix: A blend of annuals and perennials that offer a mix of nostalgic and traditional favorites including Poppy, Cornflower and Nasturtium for the cottage-core enthusiast who wants to embrace the simplicity and tranquility of the countryside in their own backyard.

Whether it’s your first time in the garden or you’re a seasoned green thumb, gardeners of all levels can access easy-to-follow steps and must-know growing conditions in Ferry-Morse’s Flower Meadow Gardening Guide to help their flowers blossom.

Expanded Seed Packet Line Includes High-Demand Flower & Produce Varieties

Those looking for even more ways to make their garden dreams a reality this spring can choose from hundreds of flower, fruit, vegetable, and herb seed packets curated by Ferry-Morse.

In continuing to provide gardeners with the tools they need to succeed, Ferry-Morse is also expanding its popular seed line with over 50 new varieties of non-GMO and organic seeds. New ornamental and edible varieties joining the line this season include:

Artichoke Green Globe : A highly requested variety, these hearty, flavorful artichokes are packed with antioxidants and vitamins and can be enjoyed steamed, fried, or in a homemade spinach and artichoke dip.

: A highly requested variety, these hearty, flavorful artichokes are packed with antioxidants and vitamins and can be enjoyed steamed, fried, or in a homemade spinach and artichoke dip. Basil Dark Opal : A distinctive basil variety in both flavor and color that offers interesting contrast to a caprese salad or can be used as a striking garnish for salads, cocktails, or mocktails.

: A distinctive basil variety in both flavor and color that offers interesting contrast to a caprese salad or can be used as a striking garnish for salads, cocktails, or mocktails. Watermelon, Triple Crown Hybrid Organic Seeds : A summer staple, this variety produces abundant yields of large, juicy, seedless watermelons with vibrant red flesh bursting with flavor.

: A summer staple, this variety produces abundant yields of large, juicy, seedless watermelons with vibrant red flesh bursting with flavor. Bean, Scarlet Runner Seeds : A plant that does double duty, as it produces beautiful red blossoms with vigorous vines and edible beans that add a sweet and nutty flavor to salads, soups, and other dishes.

: A plant that does double duty, as it produces beautiful red blossoms with vigorous vines and edible beans that add a sweet and nutty flavor to salads, soups, and other dishes. Sunflower Lemon Queen : A cheerful sunflower variety that will brighten the garden with its lemon-yellow petals and bring helpful pollinators like butterflies and bees to the yard.

: A cheerful sunflower variety that will brighten the garden with its lemon-yellow petals and bring helpful pollinators like butterflies and bees to the yard. Zinnia Candy Cane: It doesn’t have to be the holiday season to appreciate these vibrant flowers that feature a display of bi-colored blooms resembling festive candy canes. Create dynamic impact in the garden this season with pops of rose, yellow, orange, cherry red and white colors.

Ferry-Morse continues to offer a variety of online tools for those who want expert advice at their fingertips, including the Garden Matchmaker Quiz for personalized seed recommendations and The Greenhouse blog for gardening tips and recipes available on FerryMorse.com.

For more information on Ferry-Morse’s new seed mixes and seed packet varieties, visit FerryMorse.com.

About Ferry-Morse

Founded in 1856, Ferry-Morse is one of the oldest operating seed businesses in the United States and pioneered the practice of selling only fresh flower, herb, and vegetable seeds, packed for the current season. Along with our history comes a wealth of knowledge, innovations, and experience helping generations of gardeners. What has always been at the center of the Ferry-Morse brand are quality and integrity, including a dedication to only Non-GMO seeds. Ferry-Morse is part of the Green Garden Products family of brands, the leading supplier of seed packets and seed starter products for flower and vegetable gardens in North America. Green Garden Products is owned by Central Garden & Pet. For more information, visit ferrymorse.com.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 45 years. With fiscal 2024 net sales of $3.2 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the pet and garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,450 employees primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.