Speaker Line-up Announced for AIPH Virtual International Conference on 15 September

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has announced some of the expert speakers for its Virtual International Conference; ‘Recovery from crisis – the future for ornamentals’.

The conference will take place on 15th September as part of the 72nd AIPH Annual Congress which is taking place online this year in partnership with FloraCulture International and headline sponsor, PERA Event. Supporting Partners are CIOPORA, Florint and Fleuroselect and media partners Horticulture Week (UK), China Flowers & Horticulture (China), Commercial Horticulture (New Zealand), Grower Talks (USA), Pod Osłonami (Poland) and Il Floricultore (Italy).

This conference is open to anyone involved in the supply chain for flowers and plants and delegates are urged to book now to benefit from the special ‘early bird’ price of only 55 GBP which is only available until 20 July. You can see all the details at http://aiph.org/conference-2020/

This will be a very important conference for the industry with high-level presentations and panel discussions and being online you can select the aspects you want to join. The special 3D system we are using will also enable you to speak with other delegates. It will run from 8am CEST.

The conference program and speaker biographies are available online at http://aiph.org/conference-2020/ Some of the speakers and panellists already confirmed are:

Dr Charlie Hall from Texas A&M University, USA

Ms Carin van Huet, Director of Food & Agribusiness, Rabobank, the Netherlands

Mr Frank de Hek, Partner at Oaklins – Mergers and acquisitions in the ornamentals industry

Mr Josh McBain, Consultancy Director, Foresight Factory, UK – Impact of the pandemic on consumers

Mr Simon Ogrizek, President of Florint, the International Florist Organisation – future for florist shops

Mr Steven van Schilfgaarde, CEO Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands

Mr Craig Musson, Managing Director, WAFEX, Australia – future for flower traders

Ms Gao Rongmei, General Manager, Kunming International Flower Auction Trading Centre (KIFA), China

Mr Augusto Solano, President of Asocolflores, Colombia

Mr Ryoji Kato of OTA Flower Auction Market, Japan

Mr Jan-Dieter Bruns, Managing Director of Bruns-Pflanzen and President of ENA, Germany

Mr Michiel de Haan, CEO, Royal Lemkes, the Netherlands

Mr Peter Vaughan, CEO, Greenlife Industry Australia

Mr Wojciech Wróblewski, President of the Polish Nursery Association

Mr Art van Wingerden, Co-CEO, Metrolina Greenhouses, USA

Mr Mattijs Bodegom, Head of Marketing & Communications, Anthura BV, the Netherlands

Ms Evelyn Lu, Deputy Chair of Taipei Flower Auction Market, Chinese Taipei

Mr Andre van Kruijssen, CEO of Veiling Holambra, Brazil

Mr Dennis van der Lubbe, Managing Director, Flower Council, the Netherlands

Mr Mikaël Mercier, President, Val’hor, France

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next.