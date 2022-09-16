Specialty Flower Farm in Texas to Host Seasonally Focused Field to Vase Dinner

Blanco, TX – Certified American Grown and Arnosky Family Farms in Blanco, Texas will play host to a wonderfully immersive Field to Vase dinner experience that celebrates the bounty of the farm, but also is themed to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Marigold Capital of Texas, Arnosky Family Farms. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Certified American Grown, the host organization, works to promote and represent the interests of America’s cut flower and foliage farming families. Working with Frank and Pamela Arnosky of Arnosky Family Farms and Texas Specialty Cut Flowers to bring this dinner to life, guests will be treated to a once in a lifetime experience that is a feast for all senses. Known for their gorgeous array of flowers, the Arnosky’s have also become known for their marigolds and the beauty of celebrating the season, especially Dia de los Muertos. Helping the Arnosky’s to bring this dinner to life, is a wonderful team of floral designers from H-E-B Blooms led by Andy Hopper, AIFD, CFD.



Further celebrating this true Texas feast, a local and seasonal dinner is being provided by Word of Mouth catering including flavors that celebrate the theme and season. The artfully prepared meal will be accompanied by Texas’ own Carter Creek Winery where Winemaker, Jon McPherson is selecting wines from Texas Hill Country that complement the meal and feast for the eyes in the flowers. Additionally, Blanco based Real Ale Brewing Company, will be providing their refreshing ciders and beers.



“This event promises to be truly magical and brings together the wonderful seasonal celebration and bounty grown by the Arnosky family,” said Camron King, Certified American Grown CEO & Ambassador. “Guests will get the chance to enjoy the beauty of the farm under the big Texas sky, a wonderful meal and great wines, seven layers of designs by H-E-B and their team, and amazing company. It is sure to prove to be a magical evening.”



The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2022 tour has already had stops in Carlsbad and Arroyo Grande, California, and in Oxford, Michigan. Following this wonderful event in Texas at the Arnosky Farm, Fern Trust in Florida will round out the year’s events in November. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.