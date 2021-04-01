Spring P.R.E.P. (Plan, Review, Execute, Profit) Four Easy Ways to “Spring Clean” Your Marketing

Well, here we are, in Spring! It’s a season of rebirth — and a season of cleaning organizing what’s left, and making room for the new! We think it’s just as important your marketing content to give yourself a fresh start for the new season. Here are ways to do just that:

Organize Your Content Calendar

Plan out your marketing content for the entire season by laying out your goals, promotions, and any launches or business updates. Your calendar would include planned campaigns for Easter and Mother’s and any promotions around weddings and graduations. Once you’ve organized your calendar for April, May, and June, you can create your social media posts and schedule them in advance, which save you a lot of time and headaches trying to figure out what to post each day!

Clean Out and Update Your Content

A new season may mean that some of your content is outdated. Review your website, social media profiles, blog, and any other promotional materials to ensure they all have current information. Update your marketing materials with new dates, links, and contact info as needed. You’ll also want to clean and update your contact list by deleting outdated emails or phone numbers.

