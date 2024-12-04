Star of Bethlehem: Mighty and Long-Lasting

Native to Mediterranean regions, Star of Bethlehem, or more formally known as, Ornithogalum, is a winter flowering bulbous crop belonging to the Asparagus family.

According to legend, it grew from fragments of the biblical star of Bethlehem after it fell to earth and shattered into pieces, hence its celestial common name.

Its Latin name, however, is slightly less romantic and when translated means ‘Bird’s milk’, which is a euphemism for bird droppings.

