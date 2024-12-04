Star of Bethlehem: Mighty and Long-Lasting

FloraLife Floral December 4, 2024

Native to Mediterranean regions, Star of Bethlehem, or more formally known as, Ornithogalum, is a winter flowering bulbous crop belonging to the Asparagus family.

According to legend, it grew from fragments of the biblical star of Bethlehem after it fell to earth and shattered into pieces, hence its celestial common name.

Its Latin name, however, is slightly less romantic and when translated means ‘Bird’s milk’, which is a euphemism for bird droppings.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife

Related Articles

Floral

Effects of FloraLife Lisianthus Flower Food

FloraLife Floral June 3, 2022

Lisianthus is a crop that needs continuous flower food supply postharvest for optimum vase life, flowering percentage, and petal color intensity results. Lisianthus is usually harvested when a stem has a couple of open flowers. These flowers have an intense color. The buds that open later usually have a paler color, up to the stage that the color has basically vanished.