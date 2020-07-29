Star Roses and Plants’ 2020 Open House Goes Virtual

West Grove, PA— The Star® Roses and Plants’ annual Open House is going virtual this year.

“Our Open House has always been a way to show our latest products and brands and what we have lined up for the future,” says Bradd Yoder, President of Star® Roses and Plants. “While our everyday lives have changed, what hasn’t changed is our commitment to bringing the best genetics in roses, shrubs, trees, perennials and edibles.”

The virtual Open House includes video presentations from Star® Roses and Plants experts on many unique woody, rose and perennial introductions, as well as Bushel and Berry® and Bloomables® additions, the brand new Petite Knock Out® Rose and much more. Viewers will also get an inside look at Star® Roses and Plants’ beautiful West Grove, Pennsylvania property.

To learn more and view the virtual Open House, visit www.starrosesandplants.com/2020-open-house.

For more information on placing orders, grower questions or personal tours, contact your Territory Manager or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.