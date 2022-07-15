Star Roses and Plants Announces Launch of Bloomables Program Offshoot Scentables

Star® Roses and Plants announces the industry launch of Scentables™ at Cultivate‘22 on July 16–19 in Columbus, Ohio. A program offshoot of the Bloomables® brand, Scentables™ features deeply fragrant roses with a 40+ petal count.

This new, fragrance-forward collection leverages the appeal of both bloom power and aroma to attract the consumer audience. Color and fragrance appeal to a multi-faceted audience, including the casual garden center-browser, dedicated home gardener, and customers of the cut floral industry.

“Cut flowers are huge right now,” says Bloomables® program manager Heidi Mortensen. “People want to grow their own flowers to bring inside and create bouquets. [Scentables™ allows them to] create bouquets with different scent profiles.”

Scentables™ distinguishes itself from other programs in the industry by offering distinct fragrance profiles that make it fun and easy to pair multiple varieties based on aroma preference. The inaugural 14 varieties offer notes of wild honey, crisp fruit, warm spice, and sweet perfume.

Available now for 2023 booking, Scentables™ leverages the impressive momentum of the recognizable Bloomables® brand and supplements additional robust marketing support through professional and unique P.O.P. and print and advertising campaigns.

Included in the program are twelve established rose genetics and the two new Star® Roses and Plants rose introductions for 2023: Bolero™, Dee-lish®, Michelangelo™, Moonlight Romantica®, Orchid Romance™, Parfuma® Bliss, Parfuma® Earth Angel, Parfuma® Summer Romance, Princesse Charlene de Monaco®, Raspberry Cupcake™, Rouge Royale™, Sunbelt® Savannah, Sweet Mademoiselle™, and Top Cream™.

To learn more about Scentables™ and to see a preview of product and P.O.P., visit the Star® Roses and Plants Cultivate booth (#3217). For more information about Bloomables® visit www.bloomables.com

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.