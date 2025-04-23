Star Roses and Plants Announces National Knock Out Rose Day

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce that National Knock Out® Rose Day is now an officially recognized date by National Day Calendar. It will occur annually on the Friday before Mother’s Day, which is May 9, 2025.

The decision to create a national day was made as part of the celebrations surrounding the 25th anniversary of Knock Out®. From nearly 30,000 annual submissions, only about 20 are chosen by National Day Calendar. National Knock Out® Rose Day will be recognized every year going forward.

“The Knock Out® rose has become so recognizable over the last 25 years, we knew we wanted to try to get it nationally recognized with its own day, and we’re thrilled that it was selected,” said Susan Bacus Morgan, Marketing Manager for Star® Roses and Plants.

Independent garden centers and online retailers that sell Knock Out® roses are invited to participate in celebrating National Knock Out® Rose Day on May 9 and through the entirety of the spring season. Star® Roses and Plants has several free, ready-made options for those looking to leverage the buzz around the anniversary.

Retailers can order free point-of-purchase materials that are specially designed for the 25th anniversary of the Knock Out® brand by visiting the Star® Roses and Plants online storefront. Hi-res images, social media graphics, and copy content are also available to download as part of the brand’s e-retailer asset library.

For more information about The Knock Out® Family of Roses, visit www.starrosesandplants.com/knockout

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.