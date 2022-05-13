Star Roses and Plants is Helping Future Generations Blossom with a Donation of 100 Rose Plants to Philadelphia Area Schools

West Grove, PA — Two Philadelphia area high schools will be blooming with color this spring, thanks to Star® Roses and Plants. The company donated 100 Petite Knock Out® miniature rose plants to W.B. Saul High School’s flower garden and Abraham Lincoln High School’s “Wellness Quadrant” to help support each schools’ agricultural programs. The roses are being planted this spring and tended to over the years by the agriculture students and teachers from these two schools.

“One of the barriers teachers face is a lack of funding and materials to support their passion projects,” says Susan Bacus Morgan, marketing manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “We are committed to supporting the teachers, students, and schools that nurture this next generation of horticulture students. After all, they are the future leaders of our industry.”

W.B. Saul High School is dedicated to agriculture and offers several diverse programs for students. On their 130-acre campus in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia, they have a working farm, vegetable, and flower gardens. The teachers work with the students to tend to animals and work the land.

Abraham Lincoln High School, located in Northeast Philadelphia, is a public high school where students can choose between several different pathways, one being horticulture. Students who choose this pathway have the opportunity to compete at the Philadelphia Flower Show.

One program Star® Roses and Plants has supported since its inception is Seed Your Future, an industry-wide effort to promote horticulture and inspire people to pursue careers working with plants.

“Our goal is to introduce the tools and resources Seed Your Future has to offer to students who show an early passion for plants,” says Bacus Morgan. “It’s our responsibility to share how meaningful and rewarding a career working in horticulture can be.”

About Star Roses and Plants

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897 and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, and edibles. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.