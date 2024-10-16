Star Roses and Plants Launches Redesigned Website

West Grove, PA­ – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, www.starrosesandplants.com. The website offers a beautiful new look with easier search and plant filtering, updated photography, expanded grower information, gardening inspiration, brand and program pages, and more.

“We’re thrilled to share our newly designed website that serves as a major resource to home gardeners and our industry partners,” says Rachel Perry, Design Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “The new site is separated into two sections for consumers and trade, which allows us to be a one-stop shop for both of our key audiences.”

The extensive redesign and updated functionality include 471 pages and 1,618 optimized photos. The site provides two destinations for members of the industry and the home gardener. Simply click “For Industry Professionals” or “For Home Gardeners” on the site’s landing page to navigate to the desired content.

Other key features and updates of the website include:

Grower Information: Each plant page has grower information that was not available previously on the website. This information includes retail timing, growing regions, reasons to grow, videos, and how to order.

Brand and Program Pages: On these pages, you’ll find a comprehensive overview, including brand standards, product forms, branded packaging, marketing support, links to consumer websites and social media, links to request e-retailer assets and point of purchase materials, and more.

Order Page: This page links directly to Star Track®, Star® Roses and Plants’ online ordering system, and the contact information for our sales team, including each member’s customer service representative.

“We will be constantly growing and expanding the website to meet our customer needs,” adds Perry. “Whether it’s new grower information, videos, or photography, it will be ever evolving and improving.”

Star® Roses and Plants encourages you to check out the new website today at www.starrosesandplants.com.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.