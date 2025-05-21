Star Roses and Plants Wins Awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce two of its top-performing roses won awards from The American Rose Trials for Sustainability® (A.R.T.S.®) program. A.R.T.S.® identifies the most sustainable, hardy, pest-resistant, and beautiful rose cultivars for use in American landscapes and gardens. Both varieties received A.R.T.S.® Master Awards, having earned recognition in at least four of the six trialing regions.

The Winners are as Follows:

Blushing Drift®: This groundcover rose displays attractive, double, pink flower clusters with a warm, yellow center. Its compact size, disease resistance, and abundant blooming make it a stunning and reliable landscape choice. Blushing Drift® received Local Artist Awards in five climate regions, earning the prestigious Master Award.

Ruby Red™: A non-fading, dark red rose with a compact and floriferous habit. It performs well on its own roots and makes an excellent container presentation. Ruby Red™ also earned a Master Award after receiving Local Artist Awards in four climate regions.

All roses entered into A.R.T.S.® are evaluated under low input conditions using data on the presence of disease and pests, flowering, foliage, plant form, growth habit and general health. To win an award, roses must prove they are resilient on their own merits without being sustained by repeated fertilizer applications or chemical sprays and are based on the regional performance data collected during the trial cycle.

To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants introductions, visit www.starrosesandplants.com. To learn more about The American Rose Trials for Sustainability®, visit www.trustedroses.com.

About Star® Roses and Plants

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.