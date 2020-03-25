Staying at Home? Flowers Will Keep You Well

Everyone likes to receive flowers. They make us feel happy, loved and appreciated. But, for life during the coronavirus covid-19 pandemic they can be used to help maintain the well-being of society as a whole.

Science has proven what many already believed – that flowers are good for you! Now, more than ever, we need flowers in our lives. Isolation in your own home can be a lonely and depressing experience; it can lower our mood and for the vulnerable in society could have serious implications for mental wellbeing.

As the ‘the world’s champion for the power of plants’ the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) has pulled together the scientific evidence that flowers will help to keep you well.

1. Flowers put you in a better mood – they stimulate positive emotions such as gratitude, hope, empathy, joy, love, pride, calmness, surprise and awe.

2. Flowers reduce stress and stress-related depression and generate a more optimistic outlook on life.

3. Flowers make you heal quicker – studies have shown that visible greenery stimulates the mind to focus less on pain.

Buy flowers during the coronavirus pandemic and keep the world smiling:

Buy flowers for your own home and your own well-being

Buy flowers to lift the mood of others having to stay home

Buy flowers for those alone, elderly or vulnerable.

Buy flowers for those recovering from illness.

AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe, commented “It is proven that flowers have the power to make lives better and our world really needs that right now. Like many industries the flower production sector has been plunged into a crisis with so much production having to be thrown away as the supply chain collapses because of Corona virus. Buying flowers will make your life better and will help the small and medium sized businesses to dependent on this critical time of year.”

