Sullivan, Feinstein, Murkowski & King Introduce American Grown Act

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Angus King (I-Maine) yesterday introduced the American Grown Act, legislation requiring the Executive Office of the President, the Department of Defense, and the Department of State to only procure cut flowers and cut greens grown in the United States. Congressman Don Young (R-Alaska) first introduced the legislation in the House in May of 2019, and introduced companion legislation last week.

“If one issue can unite members of Congress, it is the call to Buy American—especially when American taxpayer dollars are involved,” said Senator Sullivan. “Our federal agencies spend millions of dollars procuring flowers and greenery for our many events, ceremonies and galas, and those flowers should be American grown. By putting this commonsense, patriotic concept into law, we will support the hard-working men and women of this industry, including the hundreds of local growers in Alaska.”

“Our country, especially California, has a robust flower industry. But nearly 80 percent of flowers purchased in the United States are imported from abroad,” said Senator Feinstein. “The federal government should lead the way to correct this, and I’m proud to join Senator Sullivan to support our flower industry by requiring federal agencies to purchase only American-grown flowers.”

