Sun Rises on a New Canadian Rose – Vineland Adds Yukon Sun to its Collection

VINELAND STATION, Ontario – Yukon Sun™ is the latest addition to the popular Vineland’s 49th Parallel Collection of made-in-Canada roses. The bright yellow rose has been released by Vineland Research and Innovation Centre (Vineland) and will be available in Canadian garden centres next spring.

Yukon Sun™ is a golden yellow colour rose with dark green foliage and early, continuous bloom. Growing to about 1 m in height, it is winter hardy to -35°C and moderately resistant to black spot and powdery mildew.

“Canadians have embraced these stunning Vineland roses since we first introduced the collection in conjunction with Canada’s 150th anniversary celebrations in 2017. We are excited to expand the collection once more with the addition of the first yellow rose,” says Vineland President and CEO Ian Potter, PhD. “Yukon Sun™ was specifically bred for the Canadian climate and will brighten any outdoor living space with its warm, sunny hues.”

Yukon Sun™ joins three other roses in the collection: the red Canadian Shield® released in 2017, the coral Chinook Sunrise® available in 2019 and the pink Aurora Borealis® released in 2021.

All Vineland’s 49th Parallel Collection roses come from Vineland’s rose breeding program and Vineland’s close collaboration with the Canadian Nursery Landscape Association (CNLA), which has owned the rights to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s hardy rose breeding program for more than 10 years. Roses in the collection are known for being low maintenance, black spot tolerant and able to withstand temperatures down to -35 to -40°C.

“We value the ongoing partnership with CNLA and its members who are helping us deliver what Canadian gardeners and consumers across the country are looking for: hardy, beautiful and easy-to-grow roses thriving in Canada’s varied climates,” adds Potter.

More information about Yukon Sun™ and the rest of the collection is available at 49throses.com.

About Vineland Research and Innovation Centre

Vineland Research and Innovation Centre is a uniquely Canadian results-oriented organization dedicated to horticulture science and innovation. We deliver innovative products, solutions and services through an integrated and collaborative cross-country network to advance Canada’s research and commercialization agenda.

We are located in Canada’s Niagara Region, on the traditional territory of Anishinaabeg, Ojibway/Chippewa and Haudenosaunee peoples, this territory is covered by the Upper Canada Treaties.

We are an independent, not-for-profit organization, funded in part by the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year federal-provincial-territorial initiative. For the latest on our research and innovation visit www.vinelandresearch.com