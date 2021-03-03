SunBelievable Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus from Monrovia: Spreading Three Seasons of Sunshine

Azusa, California – If you’re looking for the feel-good flower of the year, we’ve found it! SunBelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl sunflower is the happiest way to spread sunshine through 2021 and beyond. This cheery annual just keeps delivering blooms, producing more than 1,000 flowers throughout the season. From springtime’s first warm days, to the heat of summer and right on through fall, the sunny yellow petals brighten moods and garden spaces wherever they are planted. Here are just a few ways to enjoy its sunshine:

Spring Gifting

Celebrate the Year of the Sunflower with a gift that brings joy throughout the season. The National Garden Bureau has named 2021 as the Year of the Sunflower, noting that it’s a variety that everyone from first-timers to experienced gardeners can enjoy. SunBelievable offers 1,000 blooms that say, ‘Happy Mother’s Day’, ‘Congratulations’ and ‘You Mean the World to Me’ over and over again.

Best of all, this plant does double duty, brightening any garden or container outdoors, and serving as a cut flower indoors. How does SunBelievable do it? Unlike typical seed-grown sunflowers that produce just a few blooms, SunBelievable doesn’t produce seed. This sunflower puts all of its energy into blooming, providing plenty of flowers for enjoyment in the garden or in a bouquet.



Summer Sunshine

The heat of summer is no sweat for SunBelievable. This annual is very heat tolerant, making it the perfect addition to full sun containers, sunny borders and other hot areas of the landscape. “It’s great for filling in any space in the garden, as just one plant will grow to about 3 feet wide and 2 feet tall,” says Georgia Clay, new plants manager at Monrovia. “It allows you to plant less and still get more color.” SunBelievable provides constant enjoyment, and consistent color even when other annuals fade. Because there are so many blooms on the plant, there are no worries about cutting a few for flower arrangements, both the plant and your bouquets will shine on through summer’s warm weather.

Colorful Fall

Move over mums! Sunny yellow blooms surround beautiful deep-brown centers, offering the perfect color palette for fall. In fact, the cooler nights enhance the hues of the foliage and bloom centers, bringing warm fall tones to the garden. SunBelievable pairs perfectly with pumpkins, hay bales and other fall décor, creating welcoming front porches, entrance ways and table-scapes. “The plants transition so seamlessly from season to season,” adds Clay. “They added so much to my fall design, I didn’t even need to buy mums.”

Visit your local garden center or Monrovia.com for more information, inspiration and to purchase SunBelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl Helianthus.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit www.monrovia.com to learn more.