Sundaville – POWER FLOWER! – Consumer Campaign 2021

Dear Sundaville® enthusiasts!

We’re MNP / Suntory, pioneers and trendsetters in breeding, selecting, marketing and licensing of innovative and superior quality (bedding) plants. From Surfinia®, Senetti®, Princettia®, Granvia® to the Sundaville®. We are happy to announce that we are launching an (online) European consumer campaign for Sundaville®, called: Power Flower!

This campaign focuses on European consumers and will convince them that Sundaville® mandevillas/dipladenias are the perfect patio plants. Sundaville® is powerful, gives a sea of flowers until the first frost and provides a sunny feeling, but you probably already know it’s advantages.

MNP / Suntory together with marketingteam in green “Pull Position” will launch the online campaign coming weeks. To be on the front row, make sure you follow us on our socials below!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: MNP / Suntory