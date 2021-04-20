Sunflower, Impatiens Series Make the Cut For Louisiana Super Plants Program

HAMMOND, La. — The LSU AgCenter has announced two new selections for its Louisiana Super Plants program: a disease-resistant impatiens series that offers color for shady spaces and a heat-tolerant sunflower whose blooms will last into the fall.

The Louisiana Super Plants program is an educational campaign of the AgCenter that promotes university-tested, industry-approved plants. Four new Super Plants — two for the cool season and two for the warm season — that have undergone rigorous trials at locations around Louisiana are announced each year.

“While it was a very competitive year, we have four amazing plants that we can say with confidence are at home in every Louisiana landscape,” said Jeb Fields, AgCenter commercial horticulture specialist.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: LSU AgCenter