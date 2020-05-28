SunPatiens Part of Nature’s Solutions

May 22nd was the International Day for Biological Diversity (IBD). ‘Biodiversity’ is the collective name for the huge variety of micro-organisms, animals and plants. The Convention on Biological Diversity instigated this day to raise awareness for the problems surrounding biodiversity and to remind people of their responsibility to protect our natural inheritance. The theme for 2020 is; ‘Our Solutions are in Nature’.

Giving back to Nature!

This is a day to let the sun shine fully on SunPatiens! Did you know that SunPatiens contributes to the maintenance of biodiversity? Yes, this hybrid Impatiens has been giving back to nature since 2006. Sakata Seed Corporation made an agreement with the Indonesian Agency for Agricultural Research and Development (IAARD) to have access to breeding material from native species of Impatiens in Indonesia for the development of SunPatiens. The agreement that was signed at that time was a forerunner of the current Nagoya Protocol. The Nagoya Protocol, under the Convention for Biodiversity, controls the rights and obligations for access and benefit sharing for utilization of genetic resources. Sakata pays a royalty to the Indonesian government on every SunPatiens cutting sold, which is used for the maintenance of biodiversity in that land. The agreement was updated in 2014, with new joint research implemented that will continue to contribute to an even better structure for utilization of genetic resources, and the conservation of biodiversity which is the irreplaceable heritage of mankind.

