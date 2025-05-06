Sustainabloom and GlobalG.A.P. North America Team Up to Host Informative Webinar on Demystifying Certifications

Alexandria, VA – Sustainabloom, by the American Floral Endowment, is proud to partner with GLOBALG.A.P. North America to present an upcoming webinar for professionals across the floriculture industry on “Demystifying Certifications.”

This free webinar will take place on May 29th at 1PM EST and will offer growers and producers guidance on how to leverage Sustainabloom’s resources to assess their progress towards more sustainable farming practices, and evaluate if third-party certification is right for them.

With increasing pressure from consumers and retailers for transparency in production processes, floriculture businesses are seeking ways to understand what’s required and how to navigate their options. This webinar will empower attendees to do just that.

Many growers are already implementing responsible practices—this session will help them recognize those efforts and determine where they can still improve. Sustainabloom’s tools and resources will be highlighted throughout the webinar including user-friendly educational guides, assessment tools, funding opportunities, and information on certifications.

This session will also outline how current sustainability efforts can lead to third-party certification. Key takeaways will include:

● You’re already doing great things, let’s acknowledge that!

● How to make the most of available resources through Sustainabloom

● What third-party audits look for—and how to bridge the GAP

● Learn about the process of moving from good practices to certification

Antonio Restrepo, Producer Relations Manager at GLOBALG.A.P. North America, will present key insights from his extensive experience supporting growers across the Americas. Antonio’s

background includes quality assurance, food safety, and sustainability program implementation, making him uniquely positioned to demystify the certification process and offer practical advice on aligning existing practices with third-party requirements.

The webinar will also include a live Q&A session where attendees can gain further insights from Restrepo and members of the Sustainabloom team.

“As retailers continue to raise the bar on sustainability expectations, we’re working to empower growers with the knowledge and tools they need to meet these needs,” says Debi Chedester, CAE, Executive Director of the American Floral Endowment. “This collaboration with GLOBALG.A.P. helps expand our educational reach and help growers thrive in a changing market.”

Roberta Anderson, President of GLOBALG.A.P. North America, adds: “We’re thrilled to work alongside Sustainabloom to support producers who are navigating sustainability and looking to learn more about certifications. The certification landscape often seems complex and inaccessible, and this webinar can help demystify the process.”

Register ahead for the webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-wzlON5kRcGw4Mjqxt7fCA

ABOUT SUSTAINABLOOM

Established in 2022 by the American Floral Endowment (AFE), Sustainabloom is a collaborative initiative dedicated to leading the floriculture industry toward a future enriched with sustainable practices at every level. Sustainabloom’s mission is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes.

ABOUT GLOBALG.A.P. NORTH AMERICA

GLOBALG.A.P. is a brand of smart farm assurance solutions built on a portfolio of standards for safe and responsible production processes in agriculture, aquaculture, and floriculture. GLOBALG.A.P. activities are supported by a rigorous integrity program and a network of more than 430 GLOBALG.A.P. Community Member organizations from across global value chains. In addition, their dedicated capacity-building program equips producers around the world with practical knowledge about responsible farming practices, enabling them to achieve certification, meet evolving market requirements, and contribute to international sustainability goals. Today, GLOBALG.A.P. solutions provide some of the most respected and internationally recognized standards that support the global trade of farmed products, counting almost 200,000 producers around the world under certification. GLOBALG.A.P. North America, Inc., is a subsidiary company dedicated to serving the needs of the U.S. and Canada markets.