Sustainabloom Forges Path to Greener Future

Alexandria, Virginia — In the spring of 2024, floriculture business members were introduced to an initiative launched to heighten awareness and provide guidance to more sustainable practices throughout the industry. In a year’s time, growing support of the program has enabled Sustainabloom to flourish, doubling the offerings of research-based guides and resources and positioning the initiative for further expansion.

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) unveiled the Sustainabloom website in April 2024, tying the organization’s mission to fund innovation and growth in the industry with the pursuit to support industry members in their sustainability journeys. The program provides industry resources and in-depth, easy-to-follow guides detailing sustainable processes and considerations for every aspect of the industry – from cultivation to customer.

A Hub of Information

Sustainabloom began with nine industry guides featuring clear definitions, financial benefits, tips, suggested steps, and more pertaining to the category. The initial guides covered topic areas in Composting, Nutrient Management, Circular Economy and Engagement, Consumer Demands and Preferences, and Plastics, offering three comprehensive guides for growers, wholesalers, and retailers.

Throughout the remainder of the year, AFE and Sustainabloom’s research team, led by Dr. Melinda Knuth, assistant professor of horticulture sciences, and Amanda Solliday, a Ph.D. horticulture science student, both at North Carolina State University, added six more categories to the lineup. Those categories include Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Employee Continued Education; Health and Parental Leave Benefits; Carbon Accounting; Energy Efficiency; and Inventory Management.

Sustainabloom was developed to be a “resource hub” for industry members. The information is easily accessible on a user-friendly website. In addition to the guides, the program provides supplemental resources, including links to other services that may be useful in sustainability efforts. Users can find information and links to government and funding resources, assessment tools, a comprehensive list of certifications, and a glossary of sustainability terms to guide them in their journey.

Feedback from industry members so far has emphasized the helpfulness of the guides, especially in the ability to easily access the information, see additional resources, and utilize the information towards their sustainability goals.

Additional resources and news have been added to the guide pages throughout the year. Industry Spotlight articles have also been released, highlighting how different industry businesses are implementing sustainability.

“One of the most valuable aspects of Sustainabloom is how it brings the industry together to share knowledge and experiences. Sustainability is a journey, and having a platform where businesses can learn from one another—what works, what challenges exist, and how to adapt—makes a huge difference,” said Susannah Ball of Ball Horticultural Company.

“By collaborating, we’re not just working to find solutions for today, but shaping a stronger, more sustainable future for the entire floral industry.”

Expanding the Reach

AFE has been actively bringing more exposure to the program to further support industry members. The organization hosted a live webinar where attendees could learn more about Sustainabloom, ask questions, and tour the website. The video remains on AFE’s YouTube for viewers to watch.

Sustainabloom also serves as a hub for global industry-related news. Over 150 sustainability news updates from across the web have been shared through the site, drawing visitors from over 50 different countries and increasing web traffic by 50% by the end of 2024. The program has also been featured in over 15 industry and news publications.

Debi Chedester, CAE, AAF, and executive director of AFE, said the program has drawn support from an increasing list of contributors committed to Sustainabloom’s work and future growth. Due to the generosity of the donors, three more guides are planned to be released soon to cover the categories of Water Conservation, H2A & H2B Work Visas, and Lighting. To keep the momentum strong, AFE has launched a fundraising campaign to expand the resource hub for the industry.

Jeanne Taggart Boes, President of CalFlowers—one of the program’s initial donors—emphasized that Sustainabloom addresses a critical gap for floriculture businesses striving for greener practices but uncertain about the next steps.

“Sustainabloom provides businesses with a trusted resource, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey—whether just starting out or advancing toward their goals.” said Boes. “The investment in this program today will have a lasting impact on the industry’s future. We’ve already seen the positive influence Sustainabloom has had on so many industry members, and we’re excited to see it continue to grow.”

Industry members are encouraged to subscribe to Sustainabloom to see the latest updates, resources, and news in floriculture sustainability.

About Sustainabloom

Our mission at Sustainabloom is to educate and empower the floral community by providing comprehensive, research-driven, accessible resources tailored to support all segments and business sizes. To learn more or become a sponsor, visit www.sustainabloom.org.