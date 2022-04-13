Syngenta Flowers appoints Emily Mason as Global Head of Marketing

GILROY, Calif., – Syngenta Flowers announced the appointment of Emily Mason as Global Head of Marketing. This strategic hire supports the company’s focus on growth and innovation in recent years and a new 15-year strategic roadmap to further help growers be successful today and in the future.

Emily brings 20+ years of experience from the horticulture industry, having worked for Color Spot Nurseries and Dümmen Orange in various roles, including finished production, product management and supply chain. Emily will officially join the company in May and be based out of Downers Grove, Ill. (USA). “We are excited to welcome Emily to our team and add her vast industry experience to further strengthen our marketing organization,” said Mark Schermer, Global Head of Syngenta Flowers. “This hire aligns with our strategic vision to build on our leading position we have in the global flowers industry.”

“I am excited to join Syngenta Flowers and be part of driving their new 15-year strategy,” says Mason. “I am a ‘lifer’ in the industry, a third-generation horticulturist, and I see a renaissance in the flowers business where Syngenta is poised to grow as an industry leader. Syngenta is thinking ahead to what the industry can be while engaging with growers at a grassroots level. I want to stand together with the team on the leading edge of what is next for horticulture.”

Mason added: “I believe the industry will be more digital and greener than ever before, and that is where I would like to contribute. With the resurgence in customer demand, opportunities exist to secure higher prices at retail. We must leverage marketing resources to build a high-value perception of plants and flowers with today’s consumers. We want consumers to continue to buy plants because they know it improves their quality of life. We must also ensure that our grower partners can operate as efficiently as possible to secure their margins.”

About Syngenta Flowers North America

Syngenta Flowers North America is one of the largest wholesale breeders of hybrid flower seed and cuttings in the world – developing and producing flower seeds and cuttings for growers internationally. Syngenta Flowers is dedicated to the breeding innovative flower varieties that offer outstanding performance in the professional greenhouse, at retail, in the landscape and in the home garden. In addition to legendary genetics, we support industry professionals with world-class customer service, in-depth cultural information, flexible and exciting marketing programs, and a deep understanding of plants from many points of view. Syngenta Flowers has garnered more than 35 international awards for introducing hybrid annuals to the world, including such garden mainstays as Calliope® Interspecific Geraniums, Titan® Poinsettias, Diabunda® Dianthus, Endurio® Violas, Sparkler™ Cleome, and Magellan™ Zinnias.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.

