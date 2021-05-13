Syngenta Flowers Expands Sales Team with Kelli Gibson

GILROY, Calif. USA – Syngenta Flowers is announcing today that Kelli Gibson has joined the sales team in North America as its newest Broker Account Manager.

Kelli will be a pivotal team member responsible for driving sustainable sales growth while strengthening Syngenta’s commitment to deliver outstanding service to its customers.

Kelli has more than 20 years of experience working in horticulture and has previously held sales positions at Express Seed Company and Pan American Seed Company. Kelli’s sales track record is reflective of her unwavering commitment to her customers and her ability to develop long-term customer relationships. She brings a great deal of experience and insights to the broker sales channels in the horticulture industry.

