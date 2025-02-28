Syngenta Flowers Launches New Viola Cornuta Series: Penny Pro

Syngenta Flowers introduces Penny® Pro at IPM ESSEN: a new high performing viola cornuta series better optimized for spring and autumn production. After years of rigorous development and testing, this new viola series proves to be bred for performance. From germination to finish, Penny Pro delivers the most efficient solution for growers and retailers.

Penny Pro offers multiple advantages:

Abundant flowering with enhanced follow-up flowering due to the robust basal branching across the series.

Non-stretching growth habit enhances retail and garden attractiveness and performance.

Grower-friendly habit reduces the need for PGRs for a more sustainable growing experience.

Strong roots are the foundation for a high-quality plug that results in a strong performing finished plant.

Improved earliness and flowering window with flower uniformity across all colours.

Strong landscape performance even under challenging conditions

Jeanine Janssen, Breeder for Viola cornuta: “With Penny Pro, we’ve focused on breeding for reliability and robustness across diverse conditions and seasons. Our goal is to create a series that enables grower success during peak sales periods worldwide. We’ve combined this resilience with improved bright colours, grower-friendly habits, and series-wide uniformity. But we’re not stopping here – our breeding efforts continue as we work to expand the colour range while increasing the high-performance standards of Penny Pro.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers