Syngenta Flowers Launches New Virtual Tour for Autumn Trials

On November 18 Syngenta Flowers will launch a new Virtual Tour supporting the Autumn Trials. After the great success of the previous Virtual Tour for the Summer Trials launched in June, it is the logical next step.

This time our Cyclamen and Poinsettia will be highlighted. Our focus will be on the Cyclamen series Goblet which is great for outdoor use, SeeWhy which is the earliest cyclamen series in market for the early and late season and Merita, a midi with great resistance to botrytis.

For our Poinsettia we will focus on Mirage Red and our newest addition: Toro. Mirage is a true star that meets the requirements of many greenhouse conditions, is easy to grow in all pot sizes and therefore a perfect grower solution. We will also introduce you to the Toro Red, a luxury star bred for larger pots and Southern Europe.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers