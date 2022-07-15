Syngenta Flowers’ Penny, Freefall and Delta best performers in Cool Season Trials 2022 from Colorado State University

“Little soldiers in a perfect row”, or Freefall “speaks spring”; in this year’s Cool Season Trials our Viola cornuta Penny, Viola x wittrockiana Freefall and Delta have proven to be best in class!

The Cool Season Trails Performance Report 2022 is the 14th annual report from the Colorado State University (CSU). The overall goal of this project is to determine which varieties of cool season plants are best suited for marketing and growing in the Rocky Mountain Region.

The research was provided by Dr. James E. Klett (Professor and Extension Landscape Horticulture Specialist), David Staats (Horticulture Research Associate) and Sheila Prentice (Horticulture graduate student and 2021-2022 Cool Season Trial Coordinator). 32 plants of 57 varieties were tested. Seed companies that participated were American Takii (Flowering Kale varieties), Benary Plus (Viola x wittrockiana) and Syngenta Flowers (Viola cornuta and Viola x wittrockiana). The plants were planted on October 21st, 2021 and in April 2022 the trials were evaluated by industry professionals and company representatives.

