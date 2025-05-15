Syngenta Flowers Trades Plastic for Paper Data Loggers in Supply Chain with Tapp

Enkhuizen / Netherlands — Syngenta Flowers, a leader in the annual and perennial plants business, announces their partnership with Tapp to replace current single-use plastic data loggers with Tapp-paper data loggers. This partnership represents a significant step toward greater sustainability and efficiency in data logging, offering growers a simple, accessible solution.

By switching from traditional plastic loggers to Tapp-devices, it can reduce plastic waste and sharply cut electronic waste—from batteries and printed-circuit boards to LEDs, chips, and other electronic components—bringing us in line with broader sustainability goals.

“We prioritize quality and customer service. Our new data loggers give customers instant access to shipping information via their smartphones while allowing us to monitor cool-chain performance. This innovative approach not only promotes product quality but also offers deeper insights into shipping conditions across our routes, fully in line with our commitment to sustainability.” – Mark Schermer, Global Head of Flowers

Tapp dataloggers contain no lithium-ion batteries and are made from fibers extracted from post-harvest agricultural waste, which are subsequently turned into paper housing. After a single tap with a mobile device, it transfers temperature and humidity data to a secure cloud platform—visible to both shipper and receiver. The paper logger can be placed in the regular paper-recycling stream, dramatically reducing end-of-life handling time and overall electronic waste.

“As a market leader, Syngenta Flowers is setting a precedent the entire industry will notice. We are incredibly proud of this collaboration. We are convinced it will be a success and congratulate Syngenta on taking a major step in minimizing electronic waste.” – Niels Postma, Founder of Tapp

The first shipments with the Tapp loggers begin in week 20 from Syngenta Flowers’ farms with full transition to paper loggers by Autumn. This partnership underscores Syngenta Flowers’ commitment to innovation and sustainability and may set a new industry standard for environmentally friendly data-logging practices.