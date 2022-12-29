Syngenta Flowers wins Award for best plant material at Show ExpoPlantas – Colombia

In the weekend of 19-21 October, the fourth edition of ExpoPlantas, the Colombian Nursery Trade Show took place in Fusagasugá, Colombia. With 80 exhibitors from eight countries and 1,000 professional visitors, the show exceeded expectations. Our colleague Luis Corsini, Key Account Manager LATAM was present at the booth of our distributor L&G Agroflowers and looks back on a successful show.

Besides various workshops, guest-speakers and a recognition ceremony, there was also a contest held for ‘Best Plant Material’ on display at the show.

The judges awarded our Begonia Top Hat White with the second place in the Best Outdoor Product category, based on flower size, shape, garden performance and botanical performance. Interestingly the audience of the show, mostly growers, rated the Top Hat Rose Bicolor as best.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Syngenta Flowers