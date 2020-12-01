Teleflora Brings The Magic of The Holidays in New “Impromptu Choir” Campaign

LOS ANGELES – This year, it’s more important than ever to let family and friends know you are thinking of them from afar. Teleflora, the world’s leading floral delivery service, introduces its 2020 holiday campaign, “The Impromptu Choir,” relaying how a little ingenuity and some festive spirit will allow us to celebrate the holidays “together.”

Launching today, the heartwarming spot harnesses the power of song and holiday magic as a neighborhood comes together to bring cheer to their neighbor, Carol. Unable to be with her family this year, Carol is overcome with joy when her neighbors surprise her with a Teleflora holiday bouquet and erupt into an impromptu performance of “Silent Night.”

“While 2020 has been filled with overwhelming obstacles and little to celebrate, Christmas is not canceled. In fact, now more than ever, it’s important to Love Out Loud and spread holiday spirit as many families and friends will be apart,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing, Teleflora. “We are excited to launch a campaign that focuses on the heartwarming joys of life—the unexpected gifts of the season and communities coming together—while supporting local florists and bringing a smile to customers’ faces and a moment of joy to their hearts with Teleflora arrangements.”

The ad will be featured on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, and is supported by a targeted in-stream media buy on connected TV, digital, and mobile. The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, under guidance from Mason and Jeff Bennett, president, Teleflora.

“This past year has been challenging, but above all it has given people across the globe the opportunity to reconnect with life’s simple pleasures,” said Bobby Pearce, chief creative officer, Wonderful Agency. “Teleflora’s new campaign embodies nostalgic Christmas moments that make the holidays so special, encouraging communities to come together and uplift one another.”

“The Impromptu Choir” is an extension of Teleflora’s overarching “Love Out Loud” brand platform, which launched during Christmas 2017. To share the holiday spirit with friends and family afar, Love Out Loud and surprise them with a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora’s best-selling Christmas lineup features beautifully curated arrangements always made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be incorporated into home décor for years to come.

