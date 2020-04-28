Teleflora Thanks Moms for Making the “New Normal” More Normal

LOS ANGELES – This Mother’s Day, Teleflora®, the world’s leading floral delivery service, is celebrating moms everywhere who have taken remarkable measures to create normalcy for their families during a time of uncertainty with the launch of a new campaign, “A Mother’s Love.”

Now live on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter, the video features real stories of real moms who have suddenly taken on new roles at home. Overnight, moms became homeschool teachers, birthday parade organizers, and social distancing dance-off choreographers, as their children became their new office mates. Like always, moms didn’t miss a beat when the world turned upside down and they are doing everything they can to make sure their children will remember the love and laughter that made this time a happy time at home.

“As a working mom of two young children, navigating all of these changes from home, I deeply identify with how moms are feeling right now,” said Danielle Mason, vice president of consumer marketing, Teleflora. “Seeing moms posting on social media about their experiences and their feelings, both good and bad, we knew it was going to be a very different Mother’s Day and wanted to recognize these unusual circumstances and Herculean efforts. Moms, while anxious about how their children will be affected by this experience, need to know that they are making a tremendous impact, and with each day, they are writing their own unique story that will be told for generations.”

The campaign was created by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team, Wonderful Agency, and was led by executive creative director Mayumi Tatsuta. “It’s times like these that bring to light how powerful and all-encompassing a mom’s love is,” said Tatsuta. “This Mother’s Day, we were inspired by the honest and sincere user-generated content of moms balancing work and family during these challenging times like the pros that they are, and we wanted to show Mom she’s better than good¾she’s great.”

“A Mother’s Love” is an extension of Teleflora’s ongoing “Love Out Loud” brand platform, encouraging people to share love. Leading up to Mother’s Day, Teleflora launched a social campaign on Instagram and Facebook to recognize the phenomenal ways people are sharing their love out loud when the world needs it most.

Teleflora encourages everyone to Love Out Loud this Mother’s Day by sending a stunning Teleflora floral bouquet ready to be enjoyed the moment it arrives at her door. To place an order, and view the latest available floral designs, please visit www.teleflora.com.

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your “Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora® flowers—all made by hand and delivered by hand by your local florist. With more than 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora offers the kind of personal touches, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist—even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep—Teleflora’s network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment. For more, visit: www.teleflora.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment.