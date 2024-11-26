Tennessee Christmas Trees Light Up the Season

NASHVILLE — It’s a great year to celebrate a Tennessee Christmas. This holiday season, two of the Christmas trees on display at the Capitol in Nashville will come from a Tennessee farm.

“We are honored to have one of our grafted Fraser fir trees selected to grace the Tennessee State Capitol during the Christmas season,” Dawn Gray of Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Cannon County said. “It is a privilege to share the beauty of our tree with residents and visitors.”

Blankenship Farms and Nursery in Warren County will provide an Eastern red cedar tree for display. “We are thrilled to provide a beautiful cedar to represent the lovely species of trees native to Tennessee,” Jerry Blankenship said.

Visitors to the 2024 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair got a glimpse of the fresh holiday greenery grown on Tennessee Christmas tree farms at a new exhibit this summer.

The Grand Champion of the Christmas tree competition, Erin’s Farm, has been growing trees on their land in Montgomery County for years. “At a Christmas tree farm, you can sit by the fire with family, drink hot cocoa, and enjoy fields of living pine trees before picking your own,” owner Linda Hamm said. “Visitors get a chance to see how amazing farming and nature are. It’s a great experience for all ages to be together in a beautiful setting at a special time of year.”

“Families can make memories and support a renewable resource by selecting a Christmas tree from a local tree farm, “Reserve Champion Allen Galloway of Mark 4 Farms in Putnam County said “Christmas tree farmers work throughout the year to provide high-quality trees and we replant each year. We enjoy having families select and cut their tree to take home to decorate.”

To find your own Tennessee-grown tree, wreaths, and holiday greenery and gifts, visit www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to locate a local Christmas tree farm near you. Many farms will open for the season this weekend, so don’t delay, as they often sell out quickly.

Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook and Instagram to discover more local activities and products.